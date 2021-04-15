Potential COVID-19 exposure at Summerland Montessori School

A school in Summerland has had a potential exposure event earlier this month, according to information from Interior Health.
The dates of the potential exposure at Summerland Montessori School were April 6 to 8.
Exposure events at schools are posted on the Interior Health website. They are removed after 14 days, when the risk of transmission has passed.
Interior Health has a notification in place if a student or teacher receives a confirmed positive COVID-19 test, including contact tracing. Those who may be at an increased risk are advised to self-isolate and monitor symptoms for 14 days.
