Potential COVID-19 exposure at Summerland Montessori School

Dates of incident are April 6 to 8

A school in Summerland has had a potential exposure event earlier this month, according to information from Interior Health.

The dates of the potential exposure at Summerland Montessori School were April 6 to 8.

Exposure events at schools are posted on the Interior Health website. They are removed after 14 days, when the risk of transmission has passed.

Interior Health has a notification in place if a student or teacher receives a confirmed positive COVID-19 test, including contact tracing. Those who may be at an increased risk are advised to self-isolate and monitor symptoms for 14 days.

