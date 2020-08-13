Potential child predator spotted in Penticton property

The man was reportedly seen at the Columbus Park Property attempting to lure children with candy

The South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society is warning parents about a potential child predator lurking in the area.

In a notice sent to residents, the society said staff noticed a man in the society’s Columbus Park property trying to lure children with candy at around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 12).

The notice stated the man was reportedly trying to lure four children, aged under eight, all residents at Columbus Park. The children were playing outside without supervision.

Staff said the man was wearing dark blue shorts, a light blue t-shirt, and glasses. He was wearing a black ball cap over his short white hair.

“He is not a person known to live here or as a guest here. He was cutting through the property,” the notice said.

Police have been contacted and are now reportedly searching for the man.

The society is asking parents to ensure their children are under direct supervision.

“For their safety, please speak with them about ‘stranger danger’.”

Black Press Media has reached out to the Penticton RCMP. We will provide an update as more information becomes available.

