Pot bylaw open houses draw thin crowds

Only a handful of people showed up for a public open-house Thursday night in city council chambers to talk about local rules for recreational cannabis.

It was one of two face-to-face meetings the city held with residents to talk about what rules they’d like to see locally when it comes to legalized pot. The day before, about 10 business people showed up for a similar consultation session.

“This is an update to the public on the rollout of recreational marijuana sales,” said Phil Markin, the city’s director of development services. “It’s to let people know just what the city can or cannot enforce, like the number of retail outlets, the distance from schools and daycares, and where people can smoke.”

While legalization is a federal matter, and the regulation of sales is a provincial one, cities and towns have the authority to set their own rules on whether to allow dispensaries, where outlets can locate, their hours of operation and where citizens can smoke and grow cannabis. Anyone wanting to open a dispensary has to receive approval from the local municipal council and a local business licence.

The open house was part of an overall strategy for the city to measure public opinion about what changes are needed to local bylaws to adapt to legal recreational marijuana. The city has also launched an online survey to take the public’s temperature on the issue (see sidebar).

City of Castlegar Cannabis Survey

“I was curious, mostly,” said Brian Smitheram, one of the attendees. “I don’t have any specific concerns at this moment. My concern is, that our councillors are well aware what the public has to say about it.”

Dan Mailey did have concerns to raise, especially about youth exposure to marijuana. A licensed medical user himself, he told the group he wants to see a wide berth between shops and where people can smoke, and young people.

“Anywhere kids frequent, it should be a distance from them. Just like smoking, you shouldn’t be smoking marijuana in a public place where children frequent,” said Mailey.

“In your own yard, on your own property, feel free. Any designated place you can smoke cigarettes, I agree with that. But minors, you don’t want minors around that.”

But Mailey told the city officials in attendance that for those who can smoke, it should be made accessible. He wanted to see two outlets allowed in several parts of the city.

“I don’t think we should have to travel to Rossland or Nelson (to get marijuana),” he said. “I have lots of friends in their 50s and 60s who use it medically, and they don’t want to travel that far.”

A consultant hired by the city will take the results from the open houses and online survey, and draw up a report to council. Council will then decide what changes to make to local bylaws to reflect public concerns.