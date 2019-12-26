Post-Christmas snow, rain heading for the Lower Mainland

Up to five centimetres of snow expected to fall in eastern Fraser Valley

Higher elevations of the Lower Mainland are likely going to see a light blanket of post-Christmas snow, according to forecasters at Environment Canada.

In a special weather statement Thursday, the national weather agency said that a front is moving southward along the B.C. coast and will meet a “somewhat cool airmass” sitting above the region early in the evening.

The precipitation will be a mix of snow and rain at lower elevations, with two to four centimetres of snow expected over higher terrain in the Fraser Valley. Up to five centimetres of snow is expected to fall over eastern Fraser Valley.

“Precipitation will transition to rain near midnight over Metro Vancouver while the eastern Fraser Valley may remain as snow until Friday morning,” the weather bulletin reads.

