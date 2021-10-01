Possibly more COVID-19 cases at Maple Ridge Christian

There could be more COVID-19 positive cases at an indepentdent school in Maple Ridge that is already in the midst of a COVID outbreak.

A notice has gone out to parents and caregivers at Maple Ridge Christian School that the school has been made aware of multiple positive COVID-19 cases in the Grade 6/7 classes. As a result, the letter stated, all of the Grade 6/7 students are being asked by Fraser Health to self-isolate and self monitor for COVID-19 symptoms from Thursday, Sept. 30 to Saturday, Oct. 9.

The letter was posted online by BC School Covid Tracker on Friday, Oct. 1.

As of Friday afternoon, Fraser Health only had information about the initial outbreak on their website.

On Sept. 24 Fraser Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at MRCS after 32 positive cases were identified among staff and students. At that time the school was allowed to remain open for in-person instruction for Grades six and above. Fraser Health said they were undertaking case and contact management and was collaborating with the school as part of the outbreak response.

It is not clear whether the positive cases in the Grade 6/7 classes are new or if they are part of the initial outbreak.

READ MORE: COVID outbreak sees 32 cases at Maple Ridge school

However, the letter dated Sept. 30, 2021, says that now the Grade 6-8 program will be pivoted to home-based learning as of Friday, Oct. 1, until Thursday, Oct. 7 – and that decision was made in consultation with the Federation of Independent Schools Association Rapid Response Team, along with Fraser Health.

The MRCS Leadership Team will be determining, “what is the most prudent for the Grade 9-12 program”, but that classes would be in session for the senior Grades on Oct. 1.

READ MORE: Preschool linked to Maple Ridge Christian notified of COVID-19 exposure

“This has been a challenging start to the 2021-22 school year for us all. We are thankful that we can draw on the strength and wisdom of Jesus Christ to guide our decisions and that He has our school in His care,” the letter finished.

• The News is waiting for response from Fraser Health. More to come as information becomes available.

