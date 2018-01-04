Possible shooting in Cloverdale

Police are investigating near 64 Avenue and 176 Street in Cloverdale this morning.
No details have been released, however, there are reports of a possible shooting, and one person being taken to hospital.
More to come…
Police investigating near 176 Street and 64 Avenue
Police are investigating near 64 Avenue and 176 Street in Cloverdale this morning.
No details have been released, however, there are reports of a possible shooting, and one person being taken to hospital.
More to come…
A fatal, two-vehicle accident took place Wednesday night
The recent story about a plea to donate blood, sparked much dialogue on the Trail Times website
Radium and Canal Flats car chargers installed, Sparwood coming soon
A fire ripped through the Patterson's home on Christmas
City centre concept suggests major public space at park, keeping South Fraser Way five lanes
Shuswap Water Council releases report on water testing for nonylphenols
Suspected herbicide use by CN, Wolverine open house and Canada C3's epic 150-day voyage