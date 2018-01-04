Possible shooting in Cloverdale

Police investigating near 176 Street and 64 Avenue

Police are investigating near 64 Avenue and 176 Street in Cloverdale this morning.

No details have been released, however, there are reports of a possible shooting, and one person being taken to hospital.

More to come…

