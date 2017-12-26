Motorists should slow down in winter conditions. (File photo)

Possible overnight snow for Lower Mainland

Highway maintenance service says they are expecting 5 to 10 cm of snow in next 24 hours

The Lower Mainland could see snow throughout the region in the next 24 hours.

According to Environment Canada, residents of the Metro Vancouver area can expect a cloudy Tuesday evening, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight.

On Wednesday (Dec. 27), periods of snow are expected, with a total snowfall amount of 2 to 4 cm. In the afternoon, it is expected to change to a mix of rain and snow. Periods of rain or snow are expected on Thursday and Friday.RELATED: A deep freeze settles in across country

In a press release, Mainroad Contracting, the contracting company that maintains the Lower Mainland’s provincial highways, said they were anticipating 5 to 10 cm of snow in the Lower Mainland in the next 24 hours.FOR MORE: ‘Winter is coming,’ warns highway maintenance crew

