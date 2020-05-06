Possible door-to-door scam hits Courtenay neighbourhood

The Comox Valley RCMP has received three reports of a woman going door-to-door soliciting money for the homeless and/or seniors who cannot afford groceries.

Police are warning the public about a possible door-to-door scam in Crown Isle.

The Comox Valley RCMP has received three reports of a woman going door-to-door soliciting money for the homeless and/or seniors who cannot afford groceries.

The woman was reportedly approaching houses in the Crown Isle neighbourhood of Courtenay on April 27 and 29, and again on May 2. In one case, she was located inside a house sitting with an elderly resident before being asked to leave.

“This woman claims to be collecting money for a legitimate charity; however, this is still under investigation,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer, Comox Valley RCMP. “Regardless, no door-to-door solicitation should be happening right now considering the physical distancing guidelines in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

As investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding this woman going door-to-door asking for money, the RCMP would like to remind residents to be vigilant, and to report any and all suspicious behaviour to police.

If you believe you have been a victim of a COVID-19 fraud and have lost money as a result, call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and make a report.

For more information on COVID-19 related scams, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre: antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/features-vedette/2020/covid-19-eng.htm

Comox Valley Record