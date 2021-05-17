Possible COVID-19 exposure reported at Mill Bay Thrifty Foods

A possible COVID-19 exposure has been reported at the Thrifty Foods location in Mill Bay.

Sobeys Inc. reported on its website on Sunday, May 16 that an employee of the Mill Bay Thrifty’s tested positive for COVID-19. According to the website, the employee last worked on Sunday, May 8.

“We will always follow the guidance of Public Health to support our teammates who are impacted by COVID-19,” Sobeys states on its website. “We will continue to update the COVID-19 tracker below to be transparent with you where we have been notified of cases of COVID-19 in our stores.”

READ MORE: Two new COVID-19 school exposures confirmed by Island Health

Cowichan Valley Citizen