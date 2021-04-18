Possible COVID-19 exposure reported at Maple Bay Elementary

Exposures may have occurred between April 12 and 15

Possible COVID-19 exposures were reported at Maple Bay Elementary between April 12 and 15. (Google Maps screenshot)

Maple Bay Elementary is the latest school within the Cowichan Valley School District to report a possible COVID-19 exposure.

A letter was sent out to families and posted on social media on Saturday, April 17 stating that a member of the school community had tested positive for the virus. Dates of potential exposure were April 12, 13, 14 and 15.

Island Health is doing contact tracing to identify any staff or students who need to self isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those who are not contacted by Island Health should seek testing if symptoms begin.

This is the first reported possible exposure at Maple Bay Elementary. Drinkwater and Alexander elementary schools reported possible exposures in the previous week.

Cowichan Valley Citizen