Possible COVID-19 exposure reported at Cowichan Valley Open Learning Co-Op

Exposures may have occurred between April 21 and 22

The Cowichan Valley Open Learning Collective, housed in the former Duncan Elementary School building on Nagle Street, reported a possible COVID-19 exposure on April 21 and 22. (Google Maps screenshot)

A possible COVID-19 exposure has been reported at the Cowichan Valley Open Learning Co-Op.

A letter was sent out to families and posted on social media on Monday, April 26 stating that a member of the school community had tested positive for the virus. Dates of potential exposure were April 21 and 22.

Island Health is doing contact tracing to identify any staff or students who need to self isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those who are not contacted by Island Health should seek testing if symptoms begin.

This is the first reported possible exposure at CVOLC.

Cowichan Valley Citizen