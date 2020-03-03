Posse sweeps playoff series with four straight wins

The Princeton Posse swept the opening series of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey Leauge playoffs with four straight wins, clinching the victory March 2 in Summerland.

The Princeton Posse swept the opening series of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey Leauge playoffs with four straight wins, clinching the victory March 2 in Summerland.

The Posse beat Summerland Steam 5-4, just managing to hang on to a 3-0 first period lead.

Trent Crisp scored twice for Princeton, with Colby Rhodes, Terrance Josephson and Josh Olson each contributing goals.

Lane French, a former Posse skater, scored twice for the Steam. Austin O’Neil, another player who once suited up in Princeton, also scored, along with Jordon Woytas.

The Posse moves forward to face the winner of the match up between Kelowna Chiefs and North Okanagan Knights.

