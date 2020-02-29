Posse rides hard over Summerland Steam in first playoff game

The Princeton Posse rode hard over the Summerland Steam Friday February 28 with a 7-3 win, in the first game of a much-anticipated playoff series.

Game stars were Terrance Josephson for Princeton, and Matthew Byrne for Summerland.

Trevor Gulenchyn and Brendan Adams scored in the first period for the Posse, with assists credited to Josephson, Sean Allen and Noah Brusse.

Team Captain Brusse was honored with a trophy before the game, having just been named the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s top defenseman of the year.

Thirteen seconds into the second period the Posse’s Aubrey Macleod scored unassisted to give Princeton a 3-0 lead. That was quickly answered with two solo goals from Summerland, courtesy of Byrne and Morey Babakaiff.

Josephson finished the frame with a marker set up by Gulenchyn.

Josh Olson, helped by Adams and Brusse, gave Princeton a 5-2 lead less than a minute into the third period.

Tyson Conroy edged the Steam ahead, with assists going to Ryan Allen and Byrne.

After that it was all Posse, with Josephson and Gulenchyn cementing the win, assists credited to Brusse and Gulenchyn.

Shots on goal were Princeton 40, Summerland 38. Posse netminder Jaysen MacLean was the game leveller in the second period when Summerland controlled much of they play.

The Posse and the Steam face off again at the Princeton Arena Saturday February 29, and the puck drops at 7 p.m.

