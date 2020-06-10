Positive messages combat racist graffiti in Victoria’s Chinatown

Words of love appeared days after racist graffiti was erased from a fence post in Victoria’s Chinatown last weekend. (Lisa Helps/Twitter)

Words of love appeared days after racist graffiti was found on a fence in Victoria’s Chinatown this week.

The vandalism appeared on the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association’s school in the 600-block of Fisgard Street last weekend.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps drew attention to the positive messages through Twitter.

“After racist graffiti appears, Chinese Public School receives messages of love. This is the Victoria I love! There is room in our city for everyone to belong. There is no room for #racism,” she tweeted.

Victoria Police Department is investigating the vandalism and asks anyone with information to call 250-995-7654, and select option 1 for the report desk. To report anonymously call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

