Positive COVID-19 tests at Nelson’s rec and youth centres

Both organizations have contacted anyone who may have been exposed

Positive COVID-19 tests have been reported at the Nelson and District Community Complex and at the Nelson and District Youth Centre. File photo

A person who attended a day camp on Aug. 6 at the Nelson and District Youth Centre has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the City of Nelson.

Youth centre management has contacted all families who may have been impacted.

Since the exposure, the youth centre has undergone extensive cleaning in addition to the already enhanced centre cleaning due to COVID-19.

The youth centre follows strict City of Nelson COVID-19 protocols, which can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/ynw3y2sd.

Also, a guest at the Nelson and District Community Complex has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Regional District of Central Kootenay.

The guest was a participant in a camp program on Aug. 5 and 6. Anyone who may have been exposed is being contacted directly.

“This information is being provided out of transparency,” the news release states. “Some details are not being released for privacy reasons. If we receive any further direction or guidance from Interior Health, we will act accordingly.”

If you are a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case, Interior Health will contact you directly. In cases where not everyone can be reached, IH will post public exposures online at https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/public-exposures/

The Nelson local health area had its highest weekly case count July 25 to 31 with 38 positive cases, according to Interior Health. The area has had 181 total cases through July 31 since the pandemic began.

Nelson Star