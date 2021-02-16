Positive COVID-19 test reported at Cowichan Superstore

An employee at Duncan’s Real Canadian Superstore has tested positive for COVID-19. (Don Bodger/Black Press)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore location in Duncan has tested positive for COVID-19.

Loblaws Inc. announced on its website on Tuesday, Feb. 16 that the team member tested positive. The last day the individual worked was on Friday, Feb. 12.

Ontario-based Loblaws, which operates Superstore and Shoppers Drug Mart, as well as several regularly updates its website with all positive cases at its stores.

“Given the important role we play in our communities, we are prepared for all possible situations, including a positive test for COVID-19 in our stores,” the company says on its website. “In these cases, we work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores.”

An employee of the Duncan Superstore previously tested positive for COVID-19 in early January.

