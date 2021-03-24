Eagle. (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)

Posing eagle in Burns Lake

An eagle just about to take flight was spotted on a branch by the lake in Burns Lake, by local Wren Gilgan. Gilgan, who has been taking several shots of wildlife around Burns Lake, has been spotting and capturing quite a number of bald eagles in the area. (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)

  • Mar. 24, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Burns Lake Lakes District News

