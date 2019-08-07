Portion of Stanley Avenue closed due to downed power lines

Fort Street near Stanley Avenue temporarily closed, BC Hydro attending

  • Aug. 7, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE: 7:15 p.m.

BC Hydro believes about six properties are without power on Wednesday evening after a power line was knocked down.

Ted Olynyk, community relations manager for BC Hydro on Vancouver Island, said they received a call around 5:30 p.m. that lines were down near Fort Street and Stanley Avenue, apparently hit by a felled tree branch. He said first responders were sent to assess the site and make it safe, and they will have another crew on site soon to make repairs.

“We expect power to be restored tonight,” he said.

Olynyk reminded residents that if they see a downed power line they should stay at least 10 metres back and call 911.

ORIGINAL: 6:43 p.m.

A portion of Fort Street near Stanley Avenue was closed after a power line was knocked down Wednesday evening.

The line appeared to have been hit by a felled tree branch, but no details were being given about the incident.

Fort Street was closed between Pemberton Road and Carberry Gardens and vehicles were being rerouted. As of 6:40 p.m. a portion of Stanley Avenue remains closed.

BC Hydro crews and the Victoria Fire Department are on scene. The power line and a portion of the tree are on top of parked vehicles.

Crews are in the process of repairing the line. The BC Hydro outage map did not show any outages in the area.

editor@vicnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Postponed Indigenous culture camp set to run this month
Next story
Update: Evacuation alert issued for properties near Gallagher Lake wildfire

Just Posted

Most Read