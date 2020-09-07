Portion of Rail Trail to close until Sept. 18

Construction on the Hoover Street right-of-way has forced the closure

Hoover Street immediately below the Rail Trail. Where construction will run Sept. 8 to 18. Photo: City of Nelson

The Great Northern Rail Trail will be closed Sept. 8 to 18 due to construction.

The City of Nelson said in a release Thursday that work is underway on the Hoover Street right-of-way adjacent to the trail, and that the contractor will cross the trail on Sept. 8.

That construction will close the trail approximately 200 metres north of the Mountain Station Parking Lot.

The city said the work is only expected to take a day or two, but that the trail will remain closed through the 18th while crews work on a steep section above on Hoover.

Nelson Star