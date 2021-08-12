Mission Creek Greenway Bridge. (Contributed)

Portion of Kelowna’s Mission Creek Greenway closed for flood repairs

The park will be closed near Hollywood road starting August 16

A portion of the Mission Creek Greenway will be closed for repairs for the rest of the month.

On August 16, crews will begin flood-related repairs on 600 meters of the Mission Creek Greenway. The portion is located between the Cedars and Smoothing Stones bridges, upstream from the Hollywood Road parking lot and trail entrance.

Upon reopening in approximately two weeks, visitors will notice an improved trail complete with new boardwalks, enhanced natural vegetation and bridge protection against floods.

