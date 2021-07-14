Portion of Canada Ave. parking lot in Duncan to be closed until the fall

The City of Duncan will be temporarily closing a section of its parking lot of Canada Avenue. (Courtesy of City of Duncan)

City of Duncan needs it for storage for sewage project

The City of Duncan is advising the public that the south section of the paid-parking lot on Canada Avenue will temporarily be closed to the public starting on Aug 3.

The area will be used as pipe and equipment storage and an assembly site for the Canada Avenue sanitary sewer upgrade project.

The city asks that motorists use the entrance from Canada Avenue to access the north section of the parking lot, which will remain open.

The entrance from Queens Road will temporarily be closed to the public.

Alternate paid parking is available along Duncan Street.

This project is expected to last until mid to late September.

“Thank you for your cooperation and we apologize for the inconvenience,” a statement from the city said.

Cowichan Valley Citizen