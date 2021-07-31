Portion of boardwalk destroyed by fire at Mill Lake Park in Abbotsford

Incident took place early Saturday morning and is being treated as suspicious

A section of the boardwalk at Mill Lake Park was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning (July 31). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

A section of the boardwalk at Mill Lake Park in Abbotsford has been closed after a fire took place early Saturday morning (July 31).

Abbotsford Police Const. Jody Thomas said the fire broke out just after 4 a.m. in the portion of the boardwalk just off the Bourquin Crescent West entrance.

She said the fire was fully engulfed when Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service crews arrived. They were able to extinguish the flames before they spread to the park and nearby homes.

Thomas said that portion of the boardwalk is unsafe and has been blocked off from use.

Police and fire investigators are continuing to look into the incident, which Thomas said is being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information or who has CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text 22973 (abbypd).

Abbotsford News