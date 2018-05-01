Portion of 17th street to be closed this week

The section of 17th Street between Fitzgerald and McPhee Avenues will be closed on Thursday, May 10 and Friday, May 11 from 7:30 am to 6:00 p.m. each day.

The closure is required while crews replace a sanitary sewer main.

Commuters are advised to detour via Cumberland Road. Signage will be in place, and traffic control personnel will assist all commuters. Please drive with caution around crews.

Street parking will not be affected, and local traffic for 17th Street properties will be permitted.

There will be some noise generated by the crew and equipment. Please use caution and obey traffic personnel and posted traffic signs.

For further information, please contact the City of Courtenay Public Works Department at 250-338-1525.