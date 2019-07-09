Port of Nanaimo hosts open house this weekend

The public is invited to bring questions and ideas to an open house event to be hosted by the Port of Nanaimo this weekend.

The event happens Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the port administration building at 100 Port Dr.

Port of Nanaimo and its partners will have representatives on hand to share information on the range of port operations and activities. Western Canada Marine Response Corporation’s personnel will show off the company’s specialized vessels. DP World and Tourism Nanaimo will discuss the roles of those agencies’ various port activities and representatives from Saysutshun Newcastle Island will have information on the island’s program and facility development.

The Vehicle Processing Centre will have staff ready to answer questions about the now fully operational facility and the Port of Nanaimo patrol division will have its vessels on site and staff will explain the range of operations it carries on throughout the year to ensure smooth sailing for the public and businesses operating in Nanaimo Harbour.

At its recent annual general meeting, Nanaimo Port Authority reported its highest overall revenue in 2018 when it brought in nearly $11 million from port operations, up from from just over $9.5 million in 2017.

“This has enabled us to re-invest close to $3.25 million in business infrastructure at the port, which will help us grow our business even more,” said Donna Hais, Nanaimo Port Authority board chairwoman, in a press release. “Our strong financial position allows us to make meaningful financial contributions to valuable community causes and organizations as well.”

