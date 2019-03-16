Port of Nanaimo chairwoman chosen federal Liberal candidate

Michelle Corfield on leave of absence from port authority during potential byelection period

Michelle Corfield, Nanaimo Port Authority chairwoman, has been chosen as Liberal Party of Canada candidate for Nanaimo-Ladysmith. Here Corfield is congratulated by Noel Brown. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

The Port of Nanaimo’s board chairwoman has been chosen as the Liberal Party of Canada’s candidate for Nanaimo-Ladysmith.

The Liberals held a nomination meeting in Nanaimo on Saturday and Michelle Corfield was chosen to represent the riding. Melissa Hall was the other candidate running. Corfield says she notified the port authority that she will be on a leave of absence during the byelection period.

Corfield said said employment will be front and centre for her.

“It’s all about jobs, good-paying jobs,” Corfield said about her platform. “It’s about the environment, it’s about looking after those that can’t help themselves, like children, seniors and our youth. It’s about taking care of those that need our help the most and finding ways to create legislative platforms that enable that to happen. Those are really important to me.”

Corfield also said there were transportation issues of interest, given her background with the port.

“You know food security is top of mind,” said Corfield. “You know being on Vancouver Island, as one of 18 ports in the country, it’s important to be able to say we have all the marine work that we need. So infrastructure is going to be an important topic for me with respect to marine and marine transportation and I’m also really excited about the new announcement we have for salmon enhancement.”

In terms of the recent SNC-Lavalin situation with the party, Corfield said more information is needed.

“We need to find out more and when we find out more, we’ll be able to understand the situation better,” said Corfield.

In terms of the byelection, Corfield said there is a spot open in Ottawa.

“I would assume there’s going to be a byelection called,” said Corfield. “Sheila (Malcolmson) stepped down. There’s a vacancy and I want to fill it.”

Gabe Garfinkel, Liberal Part of Canada’s B.C. director, said a byelection date has not been determined yet.

There were 115 ballots cast, plus one spoiled ballot, the Liberal party said.

Other candidates in the riding are Paul Manly of the Green Party of Canada, John Hirst of the Conservative Party of Canada and Jennifer Clarke of the People’s Party of Canada.

The NDP Party of Canada hasn’t named a candidate yet.

