Port McNeill Volunteer Fire Department appoints deputy chief

Port McNeill Fire Chief Dean Tait has appointed 10+ year firefighter veteran Dwayne Murray to the role of deputy chief.

Port McNeill Fire Chief Dean Tait has appointed 10+ year firefighter veteran Dwayne Murray to the role of deputy chief.

“It is my sincere pleasure to appoint you as deputy chief of the Port McNeill Volunteer Fire Department,” wrote Tait in a letter addressed to Murray. “Your commitment of more than 10 years volunteering first as a firefighter and then taking on a greater role as a Captain shows great dedication.”

Tait continued, stating, “It is our hope that in your role as deputy chief you will continue to assist in building this fire department into the best it can be.”

Previous story
Police investigate sexual assault in Fraser Valley
Next story
Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools plans to expand focus school program

Just Posted

Chilliwack Chiefs make history with first RBC Cup win

 

Port McNeill Volunteer Fire Department appoints deputy chief

 

Chilliwack Chiefs make history with first RBC Cup win

 

Vernon Outdoors Club helps hikers navigate back country

  • 21 hours ago

 

Most Read