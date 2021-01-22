Port McNeill RCMP looking for suspect who damaged Rein Forest Riders property in Hyde Creek

"it's certainly unfortunate, and it's going to be a tough one because nobody saw anything."

The Port McNeill RCMP is looking to catch the person responsible for damaging the Rein Forest Riders’ fence.

“The Rein Forest Riders is a volunteer club that struggles at the best of times to keep up with trail maintenance, ring maintenance and paying insurance for this ring,” said Lynn Iskra in a Facebook post about the vandalism done to the property.

She added they have around six active members who “do all the work and most of us are over the age of 55. I want to cry! If anybody saw anything… please let the RCMP know. On another note the 2 kilometers of trail that we add cedar shavings to, so that we can canter the horses… has also been trashed by a truck driving through it leaving deep ruts in the trail.”

Rein Forest Riders club president Liz Gachter said the club was very thankful that Hyde Creek local Randy Wilson donated his time for free to fix the fence, which otherwise would have cost the club a few hundred dollars out of pocket.

When asked to comment, Port McNeill Sgt. Curtis Davis stated his department received a late night call around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 about the incident, and unfortunately because of the darkness, “the witnesses weren’t able to get a description of the vehicle… it’s certainly unfortunate, and it’s going to be a tough one because nobody saw anything.”

If anyone has knowledge of this incident or any other or who is responsible, please contact the Port McNeill RCMP at 250-956-4441. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded. You do not have to give your name, address or telephone number and you do not need to testify in court. If your information leads to an arrest or charge you may be eligible for a cash award of up to $2000.00.

@NIGazetteeditor@northislandgazette.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Island Gazette