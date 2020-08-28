Port McNeill-based biologist appointed to new wildlife council

'It's a great honour to be included in this group,' says Megan Hanacek.

Port McNeill-based professional biologist Megan Hanacek has been appointed to a new wildlife council created by Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

“It’s a great honour to be included in this group and I look forward to getting to work on these important wildlife values in British Columbia,” said Hanacek when asked to comment.

Donaldson announced on Friday (Aug. 28) that the province is releasing a ‘Together for Wildlife’ strategy that contains “goals and actions that aim to ensure that wildlife and their habitats are thriving and resilient as we face challenges like climate change.”

To support the implementation of the strategy, Donaldson decided to create a “Minister’s Wildlife Advisory Council. I invited interested and qualified British Columbians to submit their applications to be considered for Council membership. Application closed in March. Ninety-nine accomplished British Columbians offered their expertise and commitment for Council membership.”

Donaldson stated the caliber of application and level of interest was “nothing short of inspiring and reflective of the passion for, and connection to, wildlife so many individuals in the province share.”

The final list of B.C.’s first Minister’s Wildlife Advisory Council members includes the following eighteen individuals who demonstrated passion for wildlife, a diversity of skills, experience and knowledge, and outstanding ability to work with and respect diverse perspectives:

Sim’oogit Sagaw’een (Harry Nyce);

Nancy L. Wilkin;

Andrea Barnett;

John Bergenske;

Mike W. Demarchi;

Luke Doxtator;

Adam Ford;

Caylin J. Glasser;

Megan Hanacek;

Doug Heard;

Shaun Hollingsworth;

David Hooper;

Doug Janz;

Jasper Lament;

Dunna’eh (Richard McLean);

Muq’vas Glaw (Chief Douglas Neasloss);

Kari Stuart-Smith; and

Malii (Chief Glen Williams.

“By working together to support the implementation of the Together for Wildlife Strategy, as well as advising myself and future Ministers on province-wide wildlife and habitat issues on an ongoing basis, I strongly believe that the Council will play a significant role towards ensuring that British Columbia achieves excellence in wildlife stewardship,” stated Donaldson, who congratulated them all on their appointment and said he is looking forward to working together for wildlife.

About the council

* Appointments to the Council are for two-year periods and are extendable for up to two additional terms to a maximum of six years per person. Over time it is intended that appointment times will be staggered so that all members terms do not end at the same time.

* The Council will have the inauguration meeting in September 2020 and will begin to discuss priority work items.

* Questions can be e-mailed to Wildlifeandhabitat@gov.bc.ca.

