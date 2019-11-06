Port Hardy Twinning Society – End of an Era?

"the society is suffering from low membership and member burnout"

For over 25 years Port Hardy and Numata, Japan have shared the goals of advancing friendship between our two communities.

On behalf of the District of Port Hardy, the Port Hardy Twinning Society has managed the day to day business of the twinning agreement since 2002.

But that may soon come to an end.

Like many volunteer organizations in the North Island, the society is suffering from low membership and member burnout.

There are only four or five active participants in the society and the chair and treasurer have both served for 15 years.

Members with fresh new ideas are needed to keep the society running and to foster the relationship between our two towns.

The activities of the society are not extensive, mainly raising awareness of the twinning relationship in the community, monthly meetings, planning an itinerary and organizing host families for the year Numata sends a delegation, and in alternate years helping plan the delegations from Port Hardy to Numata.

We need you to join us and help keep this great relationship growing!

Come out to the next Twinning Society meeting on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7:00 p.m. at the Port Hardy Municipal Hall.

For more information on the society, contact Pat Corbett-Labatt 250-949-6488 or Mark Jones 250-949-6259

– submitted by Leslie Driemel

