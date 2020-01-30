Port Hardy ‘Set for Life’ winner ready to become uncle of the year

"I'll be sure to have some scratch tickets in everyone's stocking at Christmas"

Paul L’Heureux was sitting in his truck when he scratched his Set for Life 20th Anniversary ticket and discovered he was $675,000 richer.

“I was right at the gas station I thought I wasn’t seeing it correctly and thought I better check again,” said L’Heureux. “I went into the store and checked at the machine, and thought immediately of my nieces and nephews. I’ll win greatest uncle of the year!”

L’Heureux purchased the ticket at Quinsam Service Station in Campbell River with some money that he had leftover from winning some other Scratch & Win tickets.

“I’ll be sure to have some scratch tickets in everyone’s stocking at Christmas,” said L’Heureux.

While the majority of the winnings will go to his nieces and nephews, L’Heureux says he plans to keep some for himself to put towards a new car.

