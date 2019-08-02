Port Hardy RCMP looking to solve theft crime

If your information leads to an arrest or charge you may be eligible for a cash award of up to $2000

The Port Hardy RCMP are still on the hunt for the suspect(s) who broke into a business on Beaver Harbour Road back on the July 13 weekend.

“Multiple storage lockers were broken into and various items taken,” noted Port Hardy RCMP Cst. Rebekah Draht via press release. “According to the complainants, it is believed the offence occurred sometime over the previous weekend. The owners of the facility have since increased security, including adding multiple security cameras and more lighting. The investigation is ongoing.”

If anyone has knowledge of this crime or any other or who is responsible, please contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded. You do not have to give your name, address or telephone number and you do not need to testify in court. If your information leads to an arrest or charge you may be eligible for a cash award of up to $2000.00.

