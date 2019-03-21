Port Hardy RCMP looking for volunteers who are interested in public safety

BLACK PRESS FILE PHOTODo you have what it takes to be a volunteer for the Port Hardy RCMP? Contact Corporal Giguere at 250-949-6335.

The Port Hardy RCMP are seeking volunteers who want to help their community and are interested in public safety.

“The volunteer program will include community and crime prevention programs such as Lock out Auto Crime and Speed and cell phone driving watch,” said Cst. Rebekah Draht via press release. “Volunteering for programs like this can allow you to get connected with the people in your community as well as teach you about crime and safety and techniques to keep your family, friends, and property safe.”

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

19 years of age or older;

Canadian Citizen (or permanent resident for a minimum of 5 years);

Valid Class 5 driver’s license;

Reliable and have integrity;

Available to attend all training sessions (if necessary);

Pass a suitability interview;

Successfully pass a security background check; and

Complete a six month probationary period.

“If this sounds like you, you can fill out an application at the Port Hardy RCMP detachment located at 7355 Columbia Street. Applications will be accepted until May 1,” added Draht.

For more information please contact Corporal Giguere at 250-949-6335.