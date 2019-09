The 22-year-old woman last seen at the Port Hardy hospital on Sept. 7 has been found.

Port Hardy RCMP have located the woman who was reported missing on Sept. 7.

“The RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 22-year-old female reported missing has been located,” said Cst. Rebekah Draht via press release. “Thanks to the media and public for your assistance.”

@NIGazetteeditor@northislandgazette.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter