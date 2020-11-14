Port Hardy looking for walkers, cyclist and scooter-ers to give input on infrastructure

An Active Transportation Plan is being developed, and they want commmunity feedback

Tyler Thomson led a crew of city staff, councillors and community members on a walking tour of Port Hardy to point out some initial opportunities for improving active transportation. (Zoe Ducklow photo)

The District of Port Hardy is asking for feedback from residents about walking, biking and scooter-ing around town. The district received a grant to pay for an active transportation consultant, and contracted Tyler Thomson with Bunt & Associates Engineering to evaluate non-motorized routes in town.

Thomson has spent a few days walking around Port Hardy identifying areas for improvement and possible project ideas.

The next step is to get community feedback. The district has a survey for any resident to fill out, available online at porthardy.ca/community/atp; look for the Take Survey #1 link. It’s open until Dec. 4.

Once community feedback has been incorporated, Thomson will develop draft plans to present to council for input. The next step, closer to March 2021, will be to apply for more grant funding to complete the chosen projects.

Some ideas at the outset are to add a cycling path to the waterfront, create a multi-use path between the waterfront and the civic centre, add way-finding signage in the Huddlestan Trails networks and develop more clearly marked bike paths throughout town.

