Port Hardy Fire Rescue’s third quarterly report of 2018

Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR) released its third quarter report to council back in October, and here are some of the highlights.

PHFR had a busy third quarter with a 50 per cent increase in calls over the second 2018 quarter. The Larry Lake fire (located off the Port Alice highway), generated 105.5 billable hours of revenue to the District of Port Hardy for the use of Engine 14. Fire Chief Brent Borg estimated the revenue from this to be over $50,000.

PHFR had 13 practice nights and 11 other training events this quarter with 605.5 member hours combined. There were also four hall duty sessions in the quarter, totalling 158.5 man hours of hall and truck maintenance.

PHFR’s membership has stabilized over the last 12 months, as membership is sitting at 29 members plus three staff. Currently they have six officers, three senior firefighters, 10 firefighters, 10 rookies and recruits.

Total calls by type:

Investigation (no fire) – 2;

Fire structure – 2;

Fire (forest) – 8;

Fire (marine/hazardous) – 2;

Fire (contents) – 2;

Fire (grass, bush, stump) – 3;

Campfire/backyard burn – 8;

False alarm – 17;

Assistance (BC Hydro) – 1;

Assistance (BCEHS/RCMP) – 11;

MVI (single) – 6;

Rescue – 2;

Public service – 2; and

Airport emergency – 1.

– with files from Port Hardy Fire Rescue

* Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter