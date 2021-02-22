Port Hardy Fire Rescue release its third and fourth quarter stats from 2020

Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR) Chief Brent Borg submitted to Port Hardy Council the department’s third and fourth quarter 2020 report (July to December).
Here are the highlights:
– PHFR responded to 76 calls totaling 838 member hours in the second half of 2020.
– Average response time to these calls was six minutes and 25 seconds.
– Training through the second half of the year covered 87 subjects, with intensive weekend training on Rapid Intervention, ICS 100, Hazardous Materials Operations, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder recognition for the first responder and their families, and driver training.
– The current roster consists of 33 members, including seven officers, four senior firefighters, 10 firefighters, 10 rookies/recruits, one junior firefighter, and one auxiliary member. FF Chris Ranger was promoted to Lieutenant in the fall.
– PHFR purchased five sets of new turnout gear funded by UBCM grant funds, and an additional three sets from annual operating budgets.
– PHFR sold to Hyde Creek Volunteer Fire Department 12 sets of pre-owned Scott SCBA including masks and cylinders.
– Although 2020 meant a time of restructuring and cancellation of many traditional events, PHFR still was able to conduct a fall recruitment drive, provide training in fire extinguisher use to Mowi Canada West, and SCBA training to Keltic Seafoods Ltd.
“Overall a great year and effort by our members despite the challenges of 2020!” said Information Officer Adam Harding.
Have a story tip? Email: editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.