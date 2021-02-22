Port Hardy Fire Rescue logo

Port Hardy Fire Rescue release its third and fourth quarter stats from 2020

"Overall a great year and effort by our members despite the challenges of 2020!"

  • Feb. 22, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR) Chief Brent Borg submitted to Port Hardy Council the department’s third and fourth quarter 2020 report (July to December).

Here are the highlights:

– PHFR responded to 76 calls totaling 838 member hours in the second half of 2020.

– Average response time to these calls was six minutes and 25 seconds.

– Training through the second half of the year covered 87 subjects, with intensive weekend training on Rapid Intervention, ICS 100, Hazardous Materials Operations, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder recognition for the first responder and their families, and driver training.

– The current roster consists of 33 members, including seven officers, four senior firefighters, 10 firefighters, 10 rookies/recruits, one junior firefighter, and one auxiliary member. FF Chris Ranger was promoted to Lieutenant in the fall.

– PHFR purchased five sets of new turnout gear funded by UBCM grant funds, and an additional three sets from annual operating budgets.

– PHFR sold to Hyde Creek Volunteer Fire Department 12 sets of pre-owned Scott SCBA including masks and cylinders.

– Although 2020 meant a time of restructuring and cancellation of many traditional events, PHFR still was able to conduct a fall recruitment drive, provide training in fire extinguisher use to Mowi Canada West, and SCBA training to Keltic Seafoods Ltd.

“Overall a great year and effort by our members despite the challenges of 2020!” said Information Officer Adam Harding.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

North Island Gazette

Previous story
Sidney-to-Anacortes ferry suspended until fall 2021
Next story
Higher gas prices led to higher consumer prices in January

Just Posted

Most Read