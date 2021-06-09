Port Hardy Fire Rescue puts out early morning container fire near apartment block

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335

Port Hardy Fire Rescue had an early 2:30 a.m. wake up call on Monday (June 7) to take care of a cardboard container that had been set on fire outside of an apartment block in town.

“Fortunately the container was well-removed from the building, so damage was limited to just the wood-frame container,” said Information Officer Adam Harding.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded. You do not have to give your name, address or telephone number and you do not need to testify in court.

