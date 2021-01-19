Port Hardy considering short term vacation rentals and modular homes

Could Port Hardy be the next home of Air B&B or VRBO?

Council is thinking about it.

At least, they’re considering changing the zoning bylaws so that short term vacation rentals and modular homes would be allowed in Port Hardy.

There’s an online public hearing scheduled for Jan. 26 at 11 a.m. if you want to have a say on the matter.

There are two proposed zoning changes, one to allow pre-fabricated/modular homes to be placed on residential properties, and the second would allow property owners to offer short-term vacation rentals.

New zoning bylaws are drafted and posted for perusal on the District website here: https://porthardy.ca/2021/01/15/public-hearing-short-term-vacation-rentals-and-prefabricated-modular-homes/ .

Current zoning prohibits separate dwellings on residential blocks. If approved, the change would allow home owners to build separate suites that could be used as short term rentals.

As for vacation rentals, District zoning allows bed and breakfasts but with tight restrictions. If approved, the new bylaws would allow things like Air B&B on approved properties.

If you are affected by either of these proposals, join the Zoom hearing on Tuesday.

