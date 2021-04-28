Port Hardy and Port Alice RCMP join with Missing Children Society of Canada

For more information about this please go to rescu.mcsc.ca

The Port Hardy and Port Alice RCMP have recently teamed up with the Missing Children Society of Canada (MCSC) to help locate missing children. MCSC was established in 1986 and has evolved from handing out posters to utilizing the last technology to assist various police forces in their investigations.

MCSC now has an option where the public can play an integral and important part in these dynamic and important investigations. The MCSC app, called MCSCU rescu, is available through both Apple and Android devices. But how can you get involved?

Download the app.

View the active cases.

Leave a tip about a missing child. This can be confidential and anonymous.

Register to receive a tip. When a child goes missing in your area, you will receive a text.

When the app is downloaded, the user can set their geographical area to ensure all the information and alerts regarding the missing child is local and relevant.

The police work actively with MCSCU rescu to provide information and updates, all of which are directly sent to the public via text. The local RCMP would like to encourage the public to download this app and sign up for text updates. The more individuals involved can result in more tips for the police and hopefully a quick and safe recovery for the missing child. For more information about this please go to rescu.mcsc.ca

Have a story tip? Email: editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.