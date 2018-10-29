Port Edward Mayor Dave MacDonald says goodbye

District's new coucil begins its term on Nov. 13 with Knut Bjorndal at the helm

Grant Moore, James Brown, Dave MacDonald, Christine MacKenzie, Lorraine Page, Polly Pereira and Bob Payette (not shown) all took part in the final council sessions for Moore and MacDonald. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The District of Port Edward’s council bid farewell to Mayor Dave MacDonald in his last council meeting on Oct. 23.

It was a short meeting — council quickly voted to pass a zoning ammendment bylaw — where MacDonald expressed his appreciation for the time spent working with the district’s councillors and administrative staff.

“I’m just going to say thank you everybody for the great job we’ve done over the last couple of years,” he said. “…I enjoyed your company, I enjoyed the debates. Staff, I can’t enough for all of you, you put up with me for a long time.”

MacDonald has served as Port Edward’s mayor since 2005.

Also departing council is Grant Moore, who will be replaced by Murray Kristoff. Moore said it was an emotional day, and, like MacDonald, was complimentary of both his fellow councillors and administrative staff.

“Keep doing what you’re doing because the town isn’t going backwards, we’ve been moving forwards for the last four years and we’re going to continue to do so,” Moore said.

Port Edward’s new council will begin its mandate at its next meeting on Nov. 13. Knut Bjorndal will begin his first term as mayor alongside Dan Franzen, Murray Kristoff, James Brown and Christine MacKenzie.

