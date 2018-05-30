Port Alice to receive two new RCMP officer postings

The new officers will continue to live and work in the village

After months of lobbying, Mayor Jan Allen has announced that the two RCMP officer replacement postings will remain in the Village of Port Alice.

The current two RCMP officers posted to the village of Port Alice, Cst. Dave Cerniuk and Cst. Elijah Parish will be transferred as their postings have come to an end and their replacements will continue to live and work in the community.

Mayor and council have been extremely concerned about the possibility of the two RCMP replacements not residing in the village.

Allen shared the news on the “Port Alice News and Views” Facebook group explaining how Mayor and Council have lobbied over the past year for the replacement postings to remain as “Port Alice” postings not “Port Hardy” postings.

“We have met with the RCMP at the last four Union of BC Municipality Conferences on this topic. In September 2017 at UBCM we met with Deputy Commissioner, Commanding Officer Brenda Butterworth-Carr and lobbied for the postings to remain in Port Alice,” wrote Allen, adding “We met with Chief Superintendent “E” Division, Sean Sullivan in January 2018 and lobbied for the postings to remain in Port Alice. We have met with S/Sgt. Wes Olsen on countless times on this subject and his predecessor Sgt. Gord Brownridge.”

Allen also shared the statement she received from Port Hardy Staff Sgt. Wes Olsen, explaining the postings will remain in the village.

“Port Alice Detachment will be staffed as it currently is with two new members replacing Cst. Cerniuk and Cst. Parish upon their impending transfers. The incoming members will be posted directly into Port Alice and will occupy the Force Housing that is available to them in the community. The Port Alice members will continue to be supervised from the Port Hardy Detachment and will be required to police the whole detachment area (Port Alice and Port Hardy) as necessary. As is currently the case, Port Hardy Detachment members will continue to back up the Port Alice members or respond to calls for service in Port Alice should one or both the Port Alice members be unavailable to attend”.

Port Alice Health Centre’s Dr. Dana Hubler and Dr. Ian MacKenzie had also previously sent a letter to council strongly supporting the village’s request for the RCMP officers to remain posted in, living in, and working in the village.

“Without RCMP officers to respond to our calls for help in a timely fashion, we are not living in or working in a safe environment,” they wrote in a letter to council in Nov. 2017.

The Regional District of Mount Waddington’s board of directors also sent a letter of support to the Village of Port Alice in Dec. 2017 advocating that the two RCMP postings remain in the village.

Allen added that the Olsen’s statement was, “Incredible news for the Village of Port Alice…..the “squeaky wheel” was successful!”

She also noted that the village will miss “Dave Cerniuk and Elijah Parish (and their families) immensely. They have been an incredible part of our community and we wish them continued success in their new postings.”