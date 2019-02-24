Port Alice Health Forum gets heated, residents deeply concerned about the loss of emergency medical care

PORT ALICE LIVES MATTER said placards carried by Port Alice residents, at a community meeting On Wednesday Feb. 20 at the Port Alice Recreation Centre, presented by Island Health. Advance notices read: “Learn more about new and changing health services in Port Alice”. Attendance was very high in the gymnasium with seating for about 150 and at least 40 standees. Port Alice is a community of 664 people at the 2016 census and approximately 750 now. Emotions ran high and a uniformed police officer was in attendance.

Representing Island health were: Elin Bjarnason – Vice President, Clinical Service Delivery, Dr. Jennifer Grace – Executive Medical Director, Allison Mitchell – Director Mt. Waddington/Strathcona, and Dermot Kelly – Executive Director. BC Ambulance service was represented by Lance Stephenson, Director – Patient Care Delivery – Vancouver Island, Mike Aubie, Manager, Patient Care Delivery, North Island, and Maria Fraser, Acting Unit Chief. The meeting was scheduled for 6 to 8 PM. When the floor was opened to questions and comments the meeting went into overtime and was adjourned at 8:40, more people wishing to speak than was possible within the allotted time, and the commentary was heated.

The main concern was regarding the statement from Island Health: “Port Alice Health Centre staff will no longer provide emergency or urgent (non-primary) care”. The reasons for elimination of those services were cited as: “Decreasing utilization /challenges in staffing 24/7 urgent care services”. Other changes would be a reduction from 1.4 FTE (Full Time Equivalent) physicians to .8, and a reduction from 2 FTE Registered Nurse (includes on call) to 1 Registered Nurse FTE (no on call). The advance notice also states: “Emergency and urgent care will be provided by BC Ambulance Service”. It was noted by Lance Stephenson that the nearest BC Ambulance Service helicopter to Port Alice would be from Richmond. That would be a straight line distance of 343 kilometers, not within operational range of their helicopters. Mr. Stephenson stated: “we have a contract with West Coast Helicopters out of Port McNeil that provide us air support to your area with local paramedics.”

What was made clear at the meeting was that Port Alice residents are deeply concerned about the loss of emergency medical care.

Speakers drew attention to high risk occupations in the forest industry and the frequent need for prompt medical attention.

Others referred to the aging population as Port Alice transitions from an industry town to a retirement town and an increasing, not decreasing, need for health care. It was pointed out that access to Port Alice is sometimes impossible in winter, by road or air. More than one speaker related personal anecdotes about how they survived serious incidents only due to prompt emergency care, and would not have survived without it. Other speakers expressed dissatisfaction with Island Health and BC Ambulance Services in general.

Island Health states that the services of a Community Health Worker will increase from 0.75 FTE (daytime M –F) to 2.4 FTE (7 days per week into evening).

There will be an Adult Day Program (one day per week) 0.2 FTE Licensed Practical Nurse 0.2 FTE Community Health Worker, and 0.8 FTE Social Work/Mental Health Substance Use Clinician.

They also mention Centre renovations to improve accessibility and installing a tub to support a community bathing program. Island Health states that they are maintaining health care spending in Port Alice. At the meeting it was said that spending would increase from 470,000 to 490,000. At the meeting Elin Bjarnason said that the installation of the bath had not been decided. There were few details on the reallocation of funds and resources. Dr. Jennifer Grace spoke at length about the difficulties involved in maintaining the proficiency of practitioners in small communities where some procedures are seldom performed. Dr. Henderson commented that removing the emergency room and replacing it with a bath was “ridiculous”, and got a round of applause.

