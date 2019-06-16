Domnic Guzman has a broken neck and four broken vertebrae after an accident on the Orange Bridge near Port Alberni. GOFUNDME PHOTO

Port Alberni youth breaks neck in riverbank accident

Fundraiser has been set up for youth and his family

  • Jun. 16, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A Port Alberni youth suffered serious injuries in an accident below the Orange Bridge on Wednesday, June 12.

BC Ambulance and Port Alberni Fire Department first responders were called to a location near the bridge crossing the Somass River just before 8 p.m.

“It was a younger individual who may have slipped and fell down and hit their head,” PAFD fire Chief Mike Owens said. “There were spinal precautions taken.”

A BC Emergency Health Services spokesperson confirmed a person was airlifted to a trauma centre around 10 p.m.

The youth has been identified as Domnic Guzman by a GoFundMe campaign set up by his aunt, Mandi Rai. According to Rai, the boy was climbing a tree to get a rope swing down when he fell head-first into the water. He received a broken neck and five broken vertebrae in the incident.

Guzman is currently waiting to be transferred to the Children’s Hospital in B.C. In the meantime, a fundraiser can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/domnic-guzman-is-in-the-hospital-with-broke-neck.

Previous story
Northern B.C. family remembers murdered Indigenous woman with memorial walk
Next story
Every cigarette and lottery ticket stolen from Parksville’s Log Cabin General Store

Just Posted

Most Read