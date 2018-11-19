Port Alberni will consider cannabis bylaws at committee of the whole meeting

Port Alberni City Council will be holding a Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, Nov. 19 to discuss Port Alberni’s transition from medical marijuana dispensaries to cannabis retail businesses.

At this meeting, city staff will provide background information on the legalization of recreational cannabis, review existing zoning and business licence bylaws regulating cannabis sales in Port Alberni and propose recommendations to change the existing bylaws.

Members of the public are welcome to join this meeting in council chambers at 4 p.m. An opportunity for public input will be provided.

Two Port Alberni dispensaries were raided by RCMP on the day of cannabis legalization when they were found to be open and operating without the new BC provincial license. Both businesses—the Port Alberni Cannabis Club and Leaf Compassion—said they have already submitted the $7,500 application for a provincial license.

The city has now received one referral from the provincial government, but bylaw provisions must be in place before this application can be approved.