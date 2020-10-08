A suspect painted “vulgar” language and images on the Sproat River bridge on Oct. 7. (PORT ALBERNI RCMP PHOTO)

Port Alberni RCMP seeking witnesses after ‘vulgar’ graffiti painted on Highway 4

The damage occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 7 sometime between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for witnesses after someone painted “vulgar” graffiti on the Sproat River Bridge on Highway 4 west of Port Alberni.

The damage occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 7 sometime between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. According to RCMP, the suspect spray-painted the road and concrete barriers with “vulgar” language and images, including a homophobic slur. The graffiti “will result in expenses to the highway contractor and, by extension, the taxpayers for its removal,” said Port Alberni RCMP Sgt. Peter Dionne in a press release.

Port Alberni RCMP are now seeking witnesses and dash cam footage of the suspect and activities. Anyone with information or who may have observed suspicious activity at this location is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-723-2424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

