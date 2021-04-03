Port Alberni RCMP seeking witness in homicide investigation

Police believe witness may have information 'crucial' to the investigation

As Port Alberni RCMP continue their investigation into a recent homicide, they are looking to speak with the man that first discovered the body in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Centre on March 27.

The body of 20-year-old Clifton Alec Johnston was found early in the morning in the grass in front of the Friendship Centre on Fourth Avenue. He had suffered numerous stab wounds to his chest and succumbed to his injuries.

Port Alberni RCMP put out a press release on April 1, stating that the man who discovered the body was walking southbound on the east sidewalk of Fourth Avenue at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 27. He was reportedly dressed in black and did not leave his contact information.

Police believe he may have information crucial to the investigation and are urging him to come forward.

The Port Alberni RCMP are asking this man, or anyone who believes they know who he is, to contact Sgt. Clayton Wiebe at 250-723-2424.

