Port Alberni RCMP seek driver involved in hit and run

One pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries

Port Alberni RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a driver involved in a hit and run this afternoon.

RCMP responded to a hit and run collision with a pedestrian on Argyle Street and 4th Avenue on Thursday, May 10, just before 2 p.m.

A 54-year-old woman was crossing southbound on Argyle Street in a marked crosswalk when she was struck. She had made it three quarters of the way across the four-lane roadway when an eastbound vehicle failed to stop at the crosswalk and struck her.

The driver of the vehicle initially stopped and checked on the woman, but after doing so, got back in his car and drove away. The woman was taken by ambulance to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle and its driver. The vehicle appears to be a grey or light green older model mid-sized four-door sedan, possibly with new front end damage. The driver is described as a caucasian elderly man, possibly in his 70s, with a slender build.