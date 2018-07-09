Port Alberni RCMP recover several stolen bicycles

Owners of bikes have not been identified, say police

Port Alberni RCMP have recovered several stolen bicycles, but police are still looking for the rightful owners.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 26, RCMP recovered three stolen bicycles after stopping a cyclist riding a BMX bike without a helmet in the area of Argyle St and Dunbar Ave.

The man in question was spoken to briefly and sent on his way. As the man walked away from police, he met up with another man and the two fled into a treed area. A subsequent foot patrol led police to find three bicycles that are believed to have been recently stolen.

Only later did police learn that the man had provided a false identification. Police have since identified the man and will be recommending charges.

“To date, no one has contacted police to report the loss of their bike or bikes and thus we haven’t been able to return them to their rightful owners,” said Cpl. Amelia Hayden, media relations officer with the Port Alberni RCMP.

Hayden is asking for anyone who had their bike stolen on the night of Monday, June 25 to call the RMP and report it at 250-723-2424. “Once these bikes are identified, they can be returned to their rightful owners,” she added.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or call Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).