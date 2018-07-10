Port Alberni RCMP on the lookout for late-night prowlers

Port Alberni RCMP received two reports of prowlers in two different neighbourhoods, overnight on Monday, July 9.

At 11:45 p.m., police were called to the 3600 block of Porritt Place. A Caucasian man, carrying a large garbage bag, was observed walking around the cul-de-sac and looking closely at the houses in the area, according to RCMP media liaison officer Cpl. Amelia Hayden.

A resident came out and confronted the man enquiring into his presence in the area. After a brief discussion, the man left the area heading towards Church Street on 16th Avenue with the garbage bag full of items, some of which were metal as they banged together. Police attended and did patrol the area however were unable to locate the suspicious man, Hayden noted.

A few minutes later at midnight, police were called to the 4700-block of North Park Drive to a report of a man who had walked up into a resident’s yard. The man had opened the gate to the backyard and as he walked in, a motion sensor light was activated. This sent the suspect fleeing back to the road where he ran off.

The homeowner had noticed the light come on and looked out to see the suspect running away towards Dry Creek. The suspect is described as a Caucasian man standing approximately six feet tall, wearing a black toque, black jacket and carrying a backpack. Police conducted extensive vehicle and foot patrols of the area, however the suspect was not located.

“In both instances, residents were fortunate that they were paying attention to the activities occurring outside, otherwise the suspects involved here may have pursued some criminal activities,” Hayden said.

“Further, the use of motion activated lights draws attention to activities occurring in the dark and helps to deter unwanted guests. We are encouraging residents to become involved in the Block Watch program which aims to reduce crime through neighbourhood awareness and crime prevention strategies,” she said.

Anyone who may have information on these or any other crimes is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or call Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).