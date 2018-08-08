Port Alberni RCMP officer injured during arrest at Tlu-piich Games

A Port Alberni RCMP officer was injured during an arrest at the Tlu-piich Games this afternoon.

In the early afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 7, organizers of the Tlu-piich Games observed a suspicious man hanging around Bob Dailey Stadium, smoking what they believed to be marijuana and staring at children in the immediate area. Organizers told the man to leave and, after an exchange of words, he left the area.

At approximately 1:15 p.m. the next day, game organizers again observed the man acting suspiciously when he returned to Bob Dailey Stadium. This time he was seen driving in a red Mazda and again staring at children. Organizers called the Port Alberni RCMP to report the incident and three members responded to the area within minutes.

One member located the vehicle near the grand stands with the man seated inside. Two other members came by and assisted. In the process of an arrest, the 54-year-old Port Alberni man became physically aggressive. He tried to grab one member’s weapon, while biting another on the hand and causing him to bleed.

The man was uninjured in the arrest and is currently in police custody under investigation for possession of a controlled substance, assaulting a peace officer, assault causing bodily harm and resisting arrest.

The injured officer was taken to hospital for medical treatment and has since been released.